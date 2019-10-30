Ducks' Derek Grant: Multi-point effort Tuesday
Grant scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
While the top-six kept the Ducks in the contest, Grant's fourth-line unit helped secure the result at the end. Grant scored at 9:10 of the second period for the ultimately decisive goal, then set up an insurance tally by Carter Rowney in the third. This was just the second game-winning goal of Grant's career. In 14 games this year, the 29-year-old has two goals and five points.
