Grant picked up a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

The helper on Carter Rowney's go-ahead goal in the third period gives Grant 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 51 games between the Ducks and Penguins this season. Grant also added four hits in the contest, giving him 85 on the season, which is a personal best for the fourth-line center.