Ducks' Derek Grant: Notches helper in loss to Preds
Grant recorded an assist through 13:48 of ice time during Friday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
The helper improved Grant to three goals and seven points through his past seven games, as he's been elevated into a scoring role because of all the injuries the Ducks are dealing with. The 27-year-old forward recorded just seven assists through 86 NHL games entering this season, so his recent scoring pace will probably cool sooner than later. Additionally, Grant will be relegated down the depth chart once Anaheim is healthy down the middle.
