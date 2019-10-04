Ducks' Derek Grant: Opens scoring Thursday
Grant scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 with two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Grant would have been an unlikely guess for the Ducks' first goal of the season, but he was able to get one by Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper in the first period. The fourth-liner was rewarded for his effort by skating 16:35 in the contest, second-most among Ducks forwards. Grant managed only 14 points in 56 games between the Ducks and Penguins last season, making it unlikely that he'll be a frequent contributor to the offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.