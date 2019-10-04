Grant scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 with two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Grant would have been an unlikely guess for the Ducks' first goal of the season, but he was able to get one by Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper in the first period. The fourth-liner was rewarded for his effort by skating 16:35 in the contest, second-most among Ducks forwards. Grant managed only 14 points in 56 games between the Ducks and Penguins last season, making it unlikely that he'll be a frequent contributor to the offense.