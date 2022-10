Grant produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Grant set up a Jakob Silfverberg goal in the first period. The assist was Grant's first this season, and he's added one goal in nine games. The 32-year-old is more of a defensive-minded forward, though he's been known to produce offense in short bursts. He's added 10 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating so far this year, mainly playing in a bottom-six position.