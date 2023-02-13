Grant produced an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The helper was Grant's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him over two months. The 32-year-old was bumped up to the top line Sunday -- it's a change the Ducks have used on occasion when trying to invigorate their offense. He's at four points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 18 contests overall, so fantasy managers probably won't need to rush to waiver wire to add him.