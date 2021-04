Grant produced an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Grant set up Maxime Comtois' tally just 1:59 into the game. The 30-year-old Grant has hit a groove with three goals and three helpers in his last nine outings. The Canadian forward is up to 11 points, 50 hits, 36 blocked shots, 21 PIM and 48 shots on net through 35 outings. He's a fourth-liner, but he's found ways to carve out some offense on a Ducks team that often lacks a spark on the scoresheet.