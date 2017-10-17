Ducks' Derek Grant: Pointless through six games
Grant hasn't registered a point and owns a minus-2 rating through the first six games of the season.
Grant is averaging just 10:29 of ice time per game, so he's not receiving much opportunity to contribute at five-on-five. The journeyman forward has slotted into a power-play role over the past four contests, but that projects to be a fleeting gig. Grant should continue to struggle moving the needle in the majority of fantasy setups.
