Grant (upper body) delivered a helper in 14:41 during an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.

Grant also fired three shots on goal in the contest while skating to a plus-2 rating. He missed three games with the injury. With only 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 43 games split between the Penguins and Ducks this season, Grant is safe to avoid in fantasy circles.