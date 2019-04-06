Grant dished a helper and added three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Grant produced 14 points in 56 appearances this season between the Penguins and the Ducks. Grant has already played for six teams in seven years, maxing out at 24 points in 66 games with the Ducks last year. He did have a career-high 92 hits this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories