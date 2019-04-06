Ducks' Derek Grant: Posts assist
Grant dished a helper and added three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Grant produced 14 points in 56 appearances this season between the Penguins and the Ducks. Grant has already played for six teams in seven years, maxing out at 24 points in 66 games with the Ducks last year. He did have a career-high 92 hits this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...