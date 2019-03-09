Grant (upper body) delivered an assist over 14:41 of ice time in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.

Grant also fired three shots on goal in the contest while skating to a plus-2 rating. He missed three games with the injury. With only four goals and seven assists in 43 games split between the Penguins and Ducks this season, Grant is safe to avoid in fantasy circles.

