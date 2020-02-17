Ducks' Derek Grant: Power-play goal in win
Grant scored on the power play during Sunday's 5-1 win over Vancouver, adding an assist to finish the game with two points.
For the third time in five games, Grant lit the lamp, giving the fourth-line forward 14 goals in 46 games this season. Playing 1:55 on the power play after he saw 2:59 in Anaheim's previous contest, Grant's increased role on the Ducks' power play is noteworthy in fantasy. With Grant's goal being his team's second of the game, he was credited with his fourth game-winning goal of the season, second-most on the Ducks (Ryan Getzlaf - 5).
