Grant (upper body) was still sporting a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's game-day skate, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The news effectively rules Grant out for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, considered he hasn't been cleared for contact. With Devin Shore (lower body) also unavailable, the Ducks will be forced to turn to recently call-up Sam Steel to fill out the lineup versus the Yotes.

More News
Our Latest Stories