Grant scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Grant put the Ducks ahead 2-0 with his tally at 2:33 of the second period. With 11 goals and 16 points in 40 games, Grant is just one marker shy of his career high. He's added 65 shots, 36 hits and 26 PIM as one of the more productive fourth-liners in the league.