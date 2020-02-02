Ducks' Derek Grant: Responsible for game-winner
Grant scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Grant put the Ducks ahead 2-0 with his tally at 2:33 of the second period. With 11 goals and 16 points in 40 games, Grant is just one marker shy of his career high. He's added 65 shots, 36 hits and 26 PIM as one of the more productive fourth-liners in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.