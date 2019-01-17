Grant is back with the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the Penguins for Joseph Blandisi.

After logging 66 games for the Ducks in which he racked up 12 goals and a dozen assists, all of which were career highs, Grant moved on during the offseason and signed with Pittsburgh. With a banged up forward corps that is without Ryan Kesler (lower body), Corey Perry (knee) or Jakob Silfverberg (lower body), the Ducks were lacking in guys with NHL experience, something Grant offers them. How the 28-year-old fits into the lineup once Anaheim gets healthy remains to be seen, but he should get plenty of opportunities out the gate and may even suit up versus Minnesota on Thursday.