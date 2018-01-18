Grant was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in nine games against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and he's averaged just 7:49 of ice time through the five contests he's suited up for.

The 27-year-old forward was playing meaningful minutes earlier this season when the Ducks were riddled with injuries throughout their lineup. However, the team is now almost at full health, so Grant has been watching from the press box or playing sparingly in a depth role. As a result, there's currently no reason to count on him in most fantasy settings.