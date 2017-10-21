Ducks' Derek Grant: Scores first NHL goal, adds another in victory
Grant recorded the first NHL goal of his career and added a second score in a 6-2 rout of the Canadiens on Friday.
In 92 previous NHL games, Grant had never scored, but on the night he tallied his first goal, he scored twice. First, Grant scored on the power play, and then he tallied his second one in the third period. Grant is actually receiving more than 1:00 per game on the power play this season, but even still, judging that he only has nine points in 93 career games, including Friday, Grant can be safely left on the waiver wire.
