Ducks' Derek Grant: Scores in loss to Vegas
Grant scored a power-play goal and logged 19:13 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The late bloomer has quietly recorded a respectable five goals and 11 points through his past 15 games, and his ice time has steadily climbed over the course of the season (17:35 per game over the past eight contests). The injuries to Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) have provided Grant an opportunity to play meaningful minutes, and he's responded nicely. Considering the 27-year-old center's recent production, Grant could be an option in deeper settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...