Grant scored a power-play goal and logged 19:13 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The late bloomer has quietly recorded a respectable five goals and 11 points through his past 15 games, and his ice time has steadily climbed over the course of the season (17:35 per game over the past eight contests). The injuries to Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) have provided Grant an opportunity to play meaningful minutes, and he's responded nicely. Considering the 27-year-old center's recent production, Grant could be an option in deeper settings.