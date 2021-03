Grant scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Grant tallied at 8:10 of the first period, just 24 seconds after Jared Spurgeon opened the scoring for the Wild. The 30-year-old Grant has netted a pair of goals in his last five outings. He's up to six points, 36 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 27 appearances. He could continue seeing third-line usage while Danton Heinen (COVID-19 protocol) is out.