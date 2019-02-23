Grant netted his fourth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Grant has picked up the pace with a goal and two assists in his last five games. He still has only nine points in 38 games between the Penguins and Ducks this season. Grant added four blocked shots to bring his total to 19 in that category this year. It's safe to avoid the 28-year-old in most formats.