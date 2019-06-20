Grant signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday.

After being traded from Pittsburgh to the Ducks on Jan. 17, Grant appeared in 31 games and recorded nine points and 50 hits while averaging 13:49 of ice time. The Canadian's best season came in his first stint with Anaheim in the 2017-18 season, where he racked up 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and 92 hits over 66 games.