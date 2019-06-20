Ducks' Derek Grant: Signs extension
Grant signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday.
After being traded from Pittsburgh to the Ducks on Jan. 17, Grant appeared in 31 games and recorded nine points and 50 hits while averaging 13:49 of ice time. The Canadian's best season came in his first stint with Anaheim in the 2017-18 season, where he racked up 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and 92 hits over 66 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...