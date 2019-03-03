Ducks' Derek Grant: Sitting out Sunday
Grant (upper body) will not suit up in Sunday's home contest against Colorado, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear when Grant picked up the injury, but it's severe enough to force him to miss time. The 28-year-old hasn't been a great fantasy asset, however, scoring just 10 points in 42 games this campaign. Recent call-up Kevin Roy will slot into the lineup in Grant's absence.
