Grant contributed an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

The fourth-line center made defensive plays throughout the game. Grant went only 4-for-14 at the faceoff dot, but he salvaged a decent performance with an assist on Hampus Lindholm's empty-net tally. The 30-year-old Grant now has two helpers, 10 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-1 rating through six appearances.