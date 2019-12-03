Ducks' Derek Grant: Starts and ends scoring
Grant scored a pair of goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Grant has tallied eight goals this season, but five have come in two separate games. He scores in bunches, and now has 11 points and 42 shots on goal in 28 appearances. The fourth-liner may be of fantasy interest to owners in deeper formats, but he has just 19 hits and 16 blocked shots this season.
