Grant logged two assists, six shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

One of Grant's helpers came on Jakob Silfverberg's power-play tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. The 32-year-old Grant doesn't provide much consistent offense, but his strong work in his own zone earns him more minutes than his fourth-line role would suggest. He has three goals, six helpers, 48 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 27 outings this season.