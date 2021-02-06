Grant (upper body) produced two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in 14:13 in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Grant missed three games with the injury, but was immediately thrust into a top-line role alongside Adam Henrique and Troy Terry. It worked, as that trio combined for five points. Grant usually works in a fourth-line role, and the two-assist effort doubled his point output to four in nine games. The 30-year-old has added 14 shots, a plus-2 rating, 10 hits and 13 blocked shots this season.