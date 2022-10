Grant scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Grant got the Ducks back within two goals late in the third period. The 32-year-old has been a reliable bottom-six forward over the last few years, posting 20-plus points in three of the last five seasons. He can chip in some shorthanded offense at times, but Grant is unlikely to score enough in general to help fantasy teams.