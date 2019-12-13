Ducks' Derek Grant: Tallies lone goal on power play
Grant scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Grant sparked the Ducks to life in the third period with his goal, but they were unable to tie the game. Grant has been a surprising source of depth scoring with nine goals and three helpers in 32 games this season. The 29-year-old fourth-liner has added 49 shots on goal, 27 hits and 24 PIM, which is a little extra value in the non-scoring categories. His tally was his first power-play point since 2017-18 -- he rarely sees much time with a man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.