Grant scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Grant sparked the Ducks to life in the third period with his goal, but they were unable to tie the game. Grant has been a surprising source of depth scoring with nine goals and three helpers in 32 games this season. The 29-year-old fourth-liner has added 49 shots on goal, 27 hits and 24 PIM, which is a little extra value in the non-scoring categories. His tally was his first power-play point since 2017-18 -- he rarely sees much time with a man advantage.