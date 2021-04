Grant scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The 30-year-old forward has suited up for seven different teams in his 300-game NHL journey so far. Grant marked the occasion Wednesday with a goal and an assist in the second period. He's produced 13 points, 50 shots on net, 23 PIM, 50 hits and 38 blocked shots through 36 contests this season. He's scoring with a bit more frequency than most bottom-six centers.