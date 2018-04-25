Ducks' Derek Grant: Upcoming free agent
Grant, who set career highs in goals (12) and assists (12) in 2017-18, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Grant enjoyed his best year as a pro this campaign, but that isn't saying much, as the 28-year-old pivot's previous career high in points was a meager four in 2016-17. The 2008 fourth-round pick is nothing but a rotational bottom-six contributor at this stage in his career, so there's no need for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...