Grant, who set career highs in goals (12) and assists (12) in 2017-18, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Grant enjoyed his best year as a pro this campaign, but that isn't saying much, as the 28-year-old pivot's previous career high in points was a meager four in 2016-17. The 2008 fourth-round pick is nothing but a rotational bottom-six contributor at this stage in his career, so there's no need for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.