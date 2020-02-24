Play

Grant is not in Sunday's lineup against Vegas for "precautionary reasons," Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Grant's name has floated around on the trade market a bit lately, and while a trade doesn't appear to be imminent, Anaheim will keep him in the press box just in case. The 29-year-old forward has 14 goals and 20 points in 49 games this season.

