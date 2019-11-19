Play

Shore registered an assist in Monday's 5-2 defeat to Washington.

Shore has been in and out of the lineup all season, which has limited his opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. As a result, Monday's tally was the center's first point since Oct. 8 against Detroit. Unless the 25-year-old can earn more consistent minutes, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the season.

