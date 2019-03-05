Ducks' Devin Shore: Dodges serious injury
Shore (lower body) is dealing with a charley horse and hyperextended knee, which has rendered him unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Shore underwent an MRI on Monday that came back clean, save for the aforementioned (minor) issues. The Ducks have called up rookie Sam Steel from AHL San Diego as a reinforcement for Tuesday's contest.
