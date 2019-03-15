Shore had one assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Over his last seven games, he has two goals, two assists and 14 hits. He's collected 26 points (eight goals, 18 helpers) in 66 appearances between the Ducks and the Stars this year. He could be a decent depth addition in some formats, but playing for the last-ranked offense of the Ducks is not doing his point production any favors.