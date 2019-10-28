Ducks' Devin Shore: Limited production
Through nine games, Shore has collected a pair of assists while averaging 12:14 of ice time.
Shore's two points came in the first three games of the season. Since then, he has failed to produce a point in six consecutive contests. The 25-year-old has seen his role diminish in recent outings, as Shore has played less than 10 minutes in each of his last two appearances. He does not belong on any fantasy roster.
