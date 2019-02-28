Ducks' Devin Shore: Nets shorthanded goal
Shore potted a shorthanded goal in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
While the Ducks were killing a major penalty assessed to Rickard Rakell for boarding, Shore got on his horse and beat Crawford to even the score at 1. Shore has six points and a minus-10 rating in 18 games since he was traded from the Dallas Stars. He has seen his ice time increase by 2:54 per game since the trade, but his production has dipped slightly. Shore remains a borderline option in deep formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...