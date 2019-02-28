Shore potted a shorthanded goal in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

While the Ducks were killing a major penalty assessed to Rickard Rakell for boarding, Shore got on his horse and beat Crawford to even the score at 1. Shore has six points and a minus-10 rating in 18 games since he was traded from the Dallas Stars. He has seen his ice time increase by 2:54 per game since the trade, but his production has dipped slightly. Shore remains a borderline option in deep formats.