Shore assisted on the only goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Vancouver.

Since joining Anaheim from Dallas on Jan. 14, Shore now has a goal and three assists over 11 contests. Shore can't be counted upon as a consistent point producer at this point, but he plays solid minutes -- 16:31 per game -- and is part of the team's second power-play unit, so he'll have his chances.

