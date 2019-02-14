Ducks' Devin Shore: Notches helper
Shore assisted on the only goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Vancouver.
Since joining Anaheim from Dallas on Jan. 14, Shore now has a goal and three assists over 11 contests. Shore can't be counted upon as a consistent point producer at this point, but he plays solid minutes -- 16:31 per game -- and is part of the team's second power-play unit, so he'll have his chances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...