Ducks' Devin Shore: Plucks apple
Shore registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Shore ends the year with 12 points in 34 games for the Ducks, and 29 points in 76 games overall when factoring in his work with the Stars. Shore had five of his points on the power-play and dished a career-high 94 hits in the campaign.
