Shore managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Shore skated 15:02 in the contest and provided the primary assist on center Derek Grant's opening tally in the first period. The 25-year-old Shore had 29 points in 76 games between the Ducks and Stars last season. He's competing Max Jones for third-line duties this season, although Shore is starting on the fourth line.