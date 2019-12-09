Ducks' Devin Shore: Pots first goal of 2019-20
Shore scored his first goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Shore tied the game at 8:04 of the third period, but Mark Scheifele's power-play goal with less than five minutes remaining would prove to be the difference Sunday. In limited action, appearing in only 17 games to this point in the season Shore has produced four points. At his current production level, Shore is an irrelevant asset in fantasy.
