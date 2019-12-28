Shore had a goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Shore had the secondary helper on Cam Fowler's go-ahead goal in the second period. The forward then potted an insurance tally at 9:46 of the third. That goal would become the game-winner after the Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt scored twice in the final two minutes of the game. Shore is up to six points, 30 shots on goal and 25 hits in 22 appearances this year. We don't expect many more performances like Friday from the 25-year-old, but it did get him to the 100-point mark for his career.