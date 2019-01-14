Shore was flipped to Anaheim from Dallas in a swap for Andrew Cogliano on Monday.

Shore is currently bogged down in a 26-game goal drought and hasn't recorded a point in his last eight outings. Perhaps a change of scenery will help jump-start the 24-year-old's season -- otherwise he could miss out on the 30-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career. As of now, it's unclear if the Ducks plan to move Shore back to his natural center position or if they will utilize him on the wing like Dallas had been.