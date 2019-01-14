Ducks' Devin Shore: Switching teams
Shore was flipped to Anaheim from Dallas in a swap for Andrew Cogliano on Monday.
Shore is currently bogged down in a 26-game goal drought and hasn't recorded a point in his last eight outings. Perhaps a change of scenery will help jump-start the 24-year-old's season -- otherwise he could miss out on the 30-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career. As of now, it's unclear if the Ducks plan to move Shore back to his natural center position or if they will utilize him on the wing like Dallas had been.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...