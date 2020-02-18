Ducks' Devin Shore: Tickles twine in loss
Shore scored a goal and fired four shots on net across 10:02in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.
Shore pocketed his first goal since Dec. 27, and he now has three points over the past four games. The 25-year-old's ice time has been flaky, however, as he's been a healthy scratch in six of 11 games since the All-Star break and averaged 12:06 per contest when he was in the lineup.
