Shore (lower body) scored on the power play and added an assist in Friday's 8-2 shellacking of the Canadiens.

Shore missed two contests with the injury, but no one would know the difference based on his output. He added a pair of hits in the game. Shore is at 25 points this season, with three goals and five assists coming in 21 games since he was traded from the Stars. If he can produce as he did Friday, he should have no trouble hitting 30 points for the third consecutive campaign.