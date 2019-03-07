Ducks' Devin Shore: Will return Wednesday
Shore (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is slated to draw in Wednesday against the Blues, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Shore has recovered quickly from a scary looking knee-on-knee collision the Avalanche's Ian Cole and should take his place back as the team's second-line center. Sam Steel wasn't present, so he will presumably sit out and could be headed back to the minors.
