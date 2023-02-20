Kulikov tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kulikov assisted on Mason McTavish's opening goal in the first period before giving the Ducks a 3-2 lead in the third, deflecting a John Klingberg shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. Kulikov now has four points in his last three games after logging just one point in his previous 26 contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has played a steady role on Anaheim's top pairing, though it's hard to imagine he can sustain this type of production offensively. Kulikov is up to three goals and 11 assists through 57 games this season.