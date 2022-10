Kulikov notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Kulikov set up a Trevor Zegras tally in the first period. The helped ended Kulikov's three-game point drought. He's earned two assists with a minus-6 rating, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and five shots on net through seven contests this year. While he's maintained a top-four role, the 31-year-old blueliner isn't a reliable source of offense.