Kulikov was traded from the Wild to the Ducks on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

This move has small benefits for both teams. The Wild get more cap flexibility heading into a tricky year, while the Ducks get a veteran defenseman in Kulikov to shore up their depth. The 31-year-old posted 24 points in 80 games last season while adding a fair amount of physicality. He'll likely be limited to a bottom-four role, but Kulikov could push for regular playing time as a stay-at-home defender.