Kulikov posted an assist, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kulikov snapped a 20-game point drought with the helper, his first since Dec. 9. He assisted on Mason McTavish's game-winning tally. Kulikov isn't known for big scoring numbers, but his offense is better than what he's shown lately. The 32-year-old has 10 points, 61 shots on net, 76 hits, 82 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 49 contests.