Kulikov posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Kulikov has earned two assists through five games in December, but he's also taken a minus-2 rating with eight hits and six blocked shots. The 32-year-old continues to be a fairly steady defensive presence for a struggling team. He's earned nine points, 42 shots on net, 44 hits, 52 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances.